ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. ANZ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ANZ stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. ANZ has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com