ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ANZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ANZ has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume