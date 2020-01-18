AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.39

AO World PLC (LON:AO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and traded as low as $86.00. AO World shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 81,084 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AO World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.74).

The company has a market capitalization of $415.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.17.

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

