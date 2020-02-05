AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $227.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $196.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,951. AON has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.13 and its 200-day moving average is $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1,172.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Market Indexes