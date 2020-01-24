AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.83

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.83 and last traded at $212.02, with a volume of 173016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is a support level?