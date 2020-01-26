Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. AON reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 15,731.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,066,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.42. 639,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. AON has a twelve month low of $151.65 and a twelve month high of $214.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

