Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 708,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,242. AON has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in AON by 29.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

