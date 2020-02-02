AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.83

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and traded as low as $89.80. AorTech International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 18,732 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14.

AorTech International Company Profile (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

