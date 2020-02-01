APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

APA Group (ASX:APA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.55. APA Group shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,662,426 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is A$11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 188.52%.

In other APA Group news, insider Peter Wasow acquired 5,000 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41). Also, insider Rob Wheals 217,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th.

About APA Group (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

