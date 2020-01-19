Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Apache has a payout ratio of 222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apache to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,000.0%.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

