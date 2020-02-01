Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

AIV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?