Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,464,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

