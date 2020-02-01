Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 156,930 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

