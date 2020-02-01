Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIV. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

