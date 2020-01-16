Ape-face rock turns mountain into tourist attraction in East China

A rock in a mountain of Dujiapo village, East China‘s Shandong Province, has attracted many tourists from other parts of the country as it looks like the famous Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt. Screenshot from Pear Video

Natural erosion has turned a seven-meter-tall rock outcropping high up a short mountain into an uncanny look-alike of an ape‘s face that serenely looks out over the valley below near Dujiapo village in East China‘s Shandong Province.

The profile view of the rocky ape bust shows a large forehead, deep-set eyes and an open mouth that makes it appear as if it is about to say something, according to a video posted by Pear Video on Sunday.

“I saw reports about the rock on the internet and wondered if it was carved by someone, but I am surprised to see that it was made by nature,” a tourist who managed to climb the steep mountain said in the video.

“It used to be just an ordinary mountain that no one had ever heard of,” said another. “Now it‘s a popular tourist attraction and thousands of people visit there every day.”

Many Chinese internet users said it shows the beauty of nature and they hope to visit it someday.

