Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.82

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 60253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several analysts have commented on APLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

