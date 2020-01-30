Apergy (NYSE:APY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.40. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apergy by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 918,924 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apergy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,863,000 after acquiring an additional 245,137 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

