Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 12.63% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

APEX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apex Global Brands has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 50.51%.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

