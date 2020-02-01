Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?