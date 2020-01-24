APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.10 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

