Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

NYSE:APHA opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

