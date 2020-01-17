Aphria (TSE:APHA) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

APHA stock opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading