APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Trading Up 1.9%

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.77 ($2.67) and last traded at A$3.71 ($2.63), approximately 62,178 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.64 ($2.58).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$3.55 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 million and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. APN Convenience Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

About APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

