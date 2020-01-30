APN Property Group (ASX:APD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.63 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.63 ($0.45), 144,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.54.

In related news, insider Christopher Aylward bought 113,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,408.24 ($49,225.70).

APN Property Group Company Profile (ASX:APD)

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

