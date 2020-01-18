Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $910.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

