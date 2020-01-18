Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 50,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

