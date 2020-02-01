Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

