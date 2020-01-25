Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,588,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,486,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,663 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com