Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

