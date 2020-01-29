Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,021,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

