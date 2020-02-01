Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 2381923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,021,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

