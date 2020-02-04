Apollo Global Management’s (APO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

