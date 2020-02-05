Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 427,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

