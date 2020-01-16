Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $625.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.86.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 303,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,152. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

