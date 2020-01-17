AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.15.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 110.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: Market Indexes