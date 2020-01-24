AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.70

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.70 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 81300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45 and a beta of 1.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AppFolio by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AppFolio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

