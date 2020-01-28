Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $40.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 0.85. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,100 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $967,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

