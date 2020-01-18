Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of APPN opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.85. Appian has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $967,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $707,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,615 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Appian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

