Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,950,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,771. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

