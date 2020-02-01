Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Equinix (NYSE:EQIX) Critical Comparison

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Equinix 1 1 14 1 2.88

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $579.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.67%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Equinix.

Risk & Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 14.20% 5.37% 3.62% Equinix 9.03% 5.94% 2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.65 $206.09 million $1.72 8.73 Equinix $5.07 billion 9.40 $365.36 million $20.69 28.50

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Equinix beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.