Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 54.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

