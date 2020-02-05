Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $324.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.05.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,049,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214,292. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

