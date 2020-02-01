Apple Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $14.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $14.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.20 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

