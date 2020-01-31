Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $355.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut Apple to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

