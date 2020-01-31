Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $323.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

