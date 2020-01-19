Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Nomura from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,382.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

