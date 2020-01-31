Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $8.27 on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. 17,584,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

