Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.62.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.73. 33,454,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,538,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. Apple has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

