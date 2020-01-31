Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.24.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

