Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,935,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 76,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 96,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

